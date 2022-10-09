The Bucs go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to go head-to-head with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 on Sunday.

If the Bucs win, it could break the team's two consecutive losses after they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers.

With two back-to-back wins, the Falcons could continue their winning streak if they prove successful.

The game takes place after rumors about Tom Brady's love life began circulating in the media. Brady said he's attacking the sport of football the same way he always has despite the gossip.

"Football always has its challenges in different ways for everybody at different times. You know, it’s work," the 45-year-old said after practice on Thursday. "Everyone has different challenges. You deal with it the best way you can."

Tampa Bay hosts the Atlanta Falcons and kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.