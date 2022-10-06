Tom Brady addresses challenges of 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing in his 23rd NFL season, but never before has his life off the field been more talked about than his play between the lines.

Brady said he's attacking the sport of football the same way he always has despite the rumors swirling around his family life.

"Football always has its challenges in different ways for everybody at different times. You know, it’s work," the 45-year-old said after Thursday's practice. "Everyone has different challenges. You deal with it the best way you can."

Last week, the team relocated to Miami ahead of Hurricane Ian. Brady insisted that nothing off the field should be offered as an example of why Tampa Bay has had a sluggish 2-2 start.

"We gotta play good football. I think we gotta prepare well. 0-2 at home, that sucks," Brady continued. "There’s no excuses."

The Bucs attempted just six rushes during Sunday's 41-31 loss to Kansas City, mainly because they fell behind 21-3 and were forced to throw on almost every down.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said he wants his group to be more balanced, but he won't try and fit them into a particular mold.

"We’re not trying to play a certain way. We just want to attack the defense," Leftwich said Thursday. "Just keep attacking the defense and score points. That’s really our process."

"When you’re one-dimensional, it’s tough," Brady added. "Last year, you fell back to the passing game because you know we’re successful with it. But at the same time, you have to play with the lead and keep the other team playing both. We’re going to try to work at all those things to make us a better football team, for sure."

Brady missed Wednesday's practice with soreness in his right shoulder and right ring finger.

Tampa Bay hosts the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.