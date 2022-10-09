The Bucs defeat the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 during Sunday's game

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Atlanta Falcons with a final score of 21-15 in Week 5 on Sunday.

The Bucs successfully broke their losing streak after they suffered two consecutive defeats by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. Tom Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, and Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns for the team.

Another streak was ended during Sunday's game: the Falcons had to give up their winning streak from two prior games against the Cleveland Browns and the Seattle Seahawks.

The game took place after rumors about Brady's love life began circulating in the media. Brady said he's attacking the sport of football the same way he always has despite the gossip.

"Football always has its challenges in different ways for everybody at different times. You know, it’s work," the 45-year-old said after practice on Thursday. "Everyone has different challenges. You deal with it the best way you can."