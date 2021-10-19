TB12 body coach explains main pillars of Tom Brady's training and wellness

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is 44 years old and looks like he could keep going for several more years.

He has on more than one occasion credited pliability.

Since he has made his home in Tampa Bay, his wellness brand TB12 has opened a training facility in Tampa. At that facility, body coaches explain the not-so-secret pillars to Brady’s longevity.

“Pliability speaks to the state of a muscle and how it functions,” TB12 body coach Bryan Hart told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger.

Hart has been with TB12 for six years. He said the main pillars of the TB12 method also include hydration, nutrition, and functional strength.

“You want a muscle to be long, unrestricted, resilient and be able to do its job at 100 percent whenever you ask it to,” Hart said.

TB12 is a holistic approach to training and recovery founded by Brady and his body coach of 15 years Alex Guerrero.

Now that Brady is in his 22nd season and still throwing the football like he’s 22, his teammates are catching on to his method.

“I definitely learned from Tom doing his TB12 way,” Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said. “If you just put your mind to it even on crappy days I am feeling bad I just have to go back in the garage, bring out the tools and fix myself up.

Hart adds that you don’t have to be a world-class athlete to enjoy the benefits of the Brady way.

“Historically, I think our youngest client was four and our oldest, who continues to come, is 95,” Hart said.