Taylor Moore to defend Valspar Championship title against elite field

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Taylor Moore is looking forward to defending his first PGA TOUR title next month at the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

“Very special,” Moore said. “Not only do you have the ability to get your first Tour win, but have an opportunity to defend, it can be a special place for us. Looking forward to getting back here in a few weeks and trying to recreate that as much as I can.”

If Moore does become the third player to defend a Valspar crown, it will come against an exceptional field. Justin Thomas committed to play on Tuesday joining a stellar field that includes 19 of the top 50 players in the world.

“Cooperhead is a challenging golf course just from the aspect that it doesn’t take 20 or 25 under to win out here,” he said. “It gets firm and fast the year’s I’ve been here. The rough is challenging. You have to think your way around this place.”

The challenging Copperhead course is a big reason why the best players come to this event.

“Anybody can win here- bombers, shorter hitters. I mean, Taylor doesn’t kill the ball but you have to be able to work it both ways,” Valspar chairman and NFL Hall of Fame Ronde Barber said. “I think they love that. That was accompanied by the pageantry of this event. The Most Colorful PGA Tour event in the world.”

Valspar Championship week tees off on March 18-24.