Tampa's Parker Valby chases Olympic dreams

GAINESVILLE, Fla — It seems like all Parker Valby does is run—and win. Over a calendar year, the Florida Gators track star racked up five national championships during the indoor and outdoor seasons. Last month, the soon-to-be professional finished second in the 10,000 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials. That finish earned her a spot on the team that will head to the summer Olympics in Paris. Valby's 5,000-meter time also qualified, but she decided to focus solely on the 10K.

That success will get you noticed when you're out and about.

"This morning, I was in Whole Foods, and the cashier was like, “Bring home the gold!” Valby laughed during a video chat. "I was like 'Uh, sir, I’m not going for gold. I’m just happy to be here [haha].' I think it’ll sink in, but I don’t think it has yet."

Parker logged a lot of laps during her final collegiate season. Entering the 10,000-meter race at the Olympic trials, Valby had raced 137.5 laps. One of her fellow competitors, Karissa Schweizer (who finished third at the trials), tallied 66.25.

"I had a lot of people inquire about it. They were like, 'Did you know you ran 160 laps?' Yeah, It’d kind of insane to thing about," Parker said when describing the mileage she's covered this season. "I didn’t run all out, necessarily in every college race, if that makes sense? So that helped not burn me out."

Valby's success creates an environment where she's expected to win, but she admits that she also puts pressure on herself.

"It’s a privilege. I was grateful to be able to have that pressure. And ultimately, I feel like I perform better under pressure."

"Whether it’s growing up in Tampa Bay, whether it’s going to school in the state of Florida, whether it’s representing the United States of America. Parker’s up to the task," Parker's father, Kyle, said. "She continues to drive and use her discipline to achieve the greatness that she has."

Kyle has a reputation for keeping cool while watching his daughter race. The same is true for Parker's high school coach Britt Taylor.

"I’m freaking out all the time. I was always nervous" Taylor joked. "She’s just incredibly fearless. When your athlete has that type of confidence, it’s a little bit reassuring as a coach. So I’ve learned a heck of a lot from her. How to control my nerves."

Valby knows the eyes of the world will be on her, especially those of young women who want to reach the level of success she's achieved.

"Believe in yourself. The sky’s the limit. Never limit yourself," Parker said when asked what she'd say to girls watching her run. "If you believe you can do something, you can."

The women's 10,000-meter final is set for Friday, August 9.

