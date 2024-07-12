Tampa native gears up for biggest fight of her career

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Tampa native and professional boxer Stevie Morgan is gearing up for the biggest fight of her career. She'll face Amanda Serrano in the co-main event of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight on July 20.

"It’s always your dream. You never… I mean, what more can you get than that, right there?" she said as she pointed to the fight poster featuring herself and Serrano.

Serrano is one of the best fighters in the world, posting a record of 46-2-1 with 30 knockouts. Morgan is 14-1 with 13 KO's. She'll be an underdog when the bell rings at Amalie Arena, but taking the big stage in Tampa is a dream come true.

"It’s every fighter’s dream to fight a big fight like this in your hometown," Morgan grinned after a workout. "I think the last big fight that came here was Roy Jones [Jr.] and Antonio Tarver. So to be in the same caliber of a fight like that is super exciting."

Morgan doesn't skip any steps in her preparation, and part of that preparation involves envisioning the best possible outcome.

"We visualize all the time. Since you start boxing, you always dream of the big fights," Morgan explained. "To be in a venue like that and see it, of course, you always play those moments in your head, 'can’t wait until that’s me.'"

For most fighters, the next fight is always the biggest fight. Stevie said she just wants to treat this match-up like any other.

"You don’t want to add any extra pressure. My coach always says treat it like sparring. Just another day in the gym. Just another fight."

Serrano is a legend of the sport. She's taking this fight ahead of a rematch with title contender Katie Taylor.

Serrano is the unified featherweight world champion. She embraces the pressure that surrounds being on top of the pedestal while trying to grow the sport of women's boxing.

"I want to make sure people know that women’s boxing, we’re here to stay. I want to put women’s boxing on notice," Serrano said via video chat. "I want to continue to showcase amazing fights, amazing power. We’re going to show that females can fight. And we do have power. We’re going—two girls go in there with bombs in their hands."

Morgan admits that the fight itself is the fun part of boxing, but the road she has to take involves plenty of sacrifice.

"You miss birthdays, you miss holidays. You miss time with your family, friends, all that. You’re super-dedicated, 100%," she said while describing her journey as a fighter. "For people that care about you, to understand what it takes, that they’re not going to see you, that you’re not going to be around. To fully support what you’re doing makes all the difference."

Monyette Flowers has coached Morgan for six years. He said Stevie has all the tools to shock the world and become a champion.

"You box 24/7, the whole day. You really gotta eat right, you gotta sleep right. You gotta study," he said after a training session. "[Stevie] checks every box off. She really is a real student of the game. A real fighter."

"He’s taught me everything. How to think, how to act, how to fight. Everything," Morgan added. "He’s taught me everything to get me where I am right now."

Flowers, who trains fighters out of his gym in New Port Richey, embraces his role in making sure Morgan reaches her full potential when fight night arrives.

"You gotta care about your fighters. You gotta love ‘em. You gotta feel what they feel," he explained. "Because I’m her protector, you know. She represents me. I represent her. We gotta be on the same page."

