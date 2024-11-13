Tampa native Deliah Autry wins third flag football gold medal at international games

TAMPA, Fla. — Deliah Autry anchored the defense for the United States Women’s National Team during the Flag Football World Championship in Finland.

“We averaged ten points allowed on us as a defense, and we scored a lot of points,” Autry said. “We had a good tournament, I would say.”

The tournament featured 23 women’s teams from around the world.

The U.S. team went 8-0 on the way to the gold medal. Autry believes the competition has stepped up as the world prepares to have flag football in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I feel like a lot of teams are taking it more seriously now, a lot of teams have training camps, to get ready for these competitions,” Autry said. “Before it was just put your teams together and get ready for this championship.”

She has won three gold medals and a silver, making her one of the most decorated athletes in her sport. But this one means the most to her because it’s the first year she took her mental health seriously.

“I sought out sources from USA Football and personally to make sure I am mentally prepared for the competition,” Autry said. “I realize the more competitive sport gets and grows I have really started to value how mentally prepared I am. I think the level that we are everybody on the field is an elite athlete. Then it becomes how to outsmart people and maintain this composure throughout the whole thing.”

Autry was born and raised in Tampa and starred on the field at Robinson High School. She was even honored during a recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.

“It means a lot to me to represent my city,” she said. “Also, to know how much the Bucs know how passionate I am about this city and be able to showcase what we have to offer to the sport.”

Until the next competition, she’ll continue to work on her game as much as possible.

“It keeps me going every day. We won this gold medal and immediately the next day, ‘When are we going to start training again?’ We just know as the sport progresses we also have to. Flag football being in the Olympics holds me accountable. That’s what I love about it. It pushes me forward and feeds into that mentality that I have there is room for improvement.”