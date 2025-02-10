Tampa Bay teen to travel to Serbia to compete in karate world games

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Terrence Bright is a 13-year-old black belt in karate.

“He is just a fierce competitor,” karate instructor Chris Welbon said. “He just loves to win. He hates to lose.”

Bright has won numerous AAU karate tournaments, including being named the 2023 AAU Karate Florida Athlete of the Year.

“It’s not all about the medals for him either,” Welbon added. “It’s about the improvement, too. He’s really hungry to get better at karate.”

Bright has been practicing the sport since he was just four years old.

“What got me into it was just watching karate stuff and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” Bright told ABC Action Sports. “I just wanted to do it.”

He takes lessons at Chris Welbon’s Karate Club in Plant City.

“It develops character and mostly attitude,” Bright said. "It helped me a lot as I grew up.”

“He does extra classes, a lot of extra training,” Welbon said. “He has a great heart, too. He gives back to the program. He’s a great mentor. He’s helping to start to coach now. I love to see him taking the skills he’s learned and giving it back.”

WFTS / Kyle Burger Terrence Bright

The sport has taken Bright all over the world, including competing in tournaments in Scotland and Mexico.

In April, he will represent the United States at the International School Sport Federation (ISF) World Games in Serbia.

“It’s a big deal,” Bright said. “They only invited 50 people.”

“Terrence is just a hard-working kid. If you look at the kids that work the hardest, they are the ones that are most successful,” Welbon said.

Practicing five days a week is the proof that hard work pays off.