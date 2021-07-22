Tampa Bay teen to compete in "OneWheel" world championship

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For the last two years, 15-year-old Noah Bild has gone through life seemingly floating along.

“Just getting into it is a thing to get outside and explore,” Bild told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “It’s something I enjoy doing. it frees the mind.”

Bild has been at the forefront of a growing trend of riding a “OneWheel.” It’s an electronic skateboard with one wide wheel.

“If you want to go forward, lean forward and it will start to go forward,” Bild said. “If you want to go back, lean back and it will go backward. Also to break, it depends which way you are going, but most of the time you lean backward to slow down.”

Bild’s mother, Traci has also become an avid rider of the “OneWheel.”

“When you asked him why he’s so fast it’s because it is an extension of his body,” Traci said. “He has literally put 15,000 miles on that board in the last two years.”

Bild cuts through bike trails touching speeds of 25 miles per hour. His skill on “OneWheel” has landed him a spot in the men’s pro division “Race for the Rail” world championship where he will face 19 other top competitors.

“It’s the best of the best riders in the world,” Traci said. “It’s going to be tight. One move can make the difference, but there is a $10,000 jackpot for the winner.”

Bild trains here at public parks around Tampa Bay where the elevation is about 30 feet. The elevation for the world championship at Snow Basin, Utah is about 10,000 feet. The championship competition is set for July 31. To acclimate to the elevation, Bild and his family are leaving a few days early to train.

“The terrain up in Salt Lake, we’re taking a ski lift up there,” Bild said. “It’s definitely way different than down here. It’s needed to get used to that so I don’t go up the hill and start feeling a little bit drowsy.”

Bild’s “OneWheel” stardom is ascending, while he’s descending the bumpy trails for a world title.