Tampa Bay Rowdies launch new 'Electrostatic' third kit

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies launched their new third kit for the 2025 season, and it's electric!

The Rowdies' new "Electrostatic Kit" was created in collaboration with their exclusive apparel partner, CHARLY. The new uniform embodies energy, power, and the "electrifying" bonds between the Rowdies and Tampa Bay.

The exciting new uniforms were created as a nod to Tampa Bay's reputation as the Lightning Capital of North America.

“The Electrostatic Kit captures the intensity and limitless energy of Tampa Bay,” said Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. “Inspired by the raw power of lightning, the kit symbolizes the spark behind every brilliant moment on the field, the passion of our loyal supporters, and our region’s steadfast spirit. We’re thankful to our partners at CHARLY for helping bring this kit to life.”

Some of the cool details on the jersey that fans will enjoy are the "Come on you Rowdies" rally cry, showcased on the left sleeve, along with the acronym "COYR." There is also an embossed version of the commemorative Rowdies 50th anniversary crest near the bottom right hem of the jersey.

The energetic new kit will be worn for the first time on Saturday, July 12, as the Rowdies take on San Antonio FC on the road.

The Electrostatic Kit is available for fans to purchase at the team store at Al Lang Stadium and online at TheBayRepublic.com.