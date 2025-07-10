Tampa Bay Rowdies excited for new head coach, new chapter

TAMPA — This week, the Rowdies named Dominic Casciato as their new head coach. He replaces assistant Steve Coleman, who was filling in on an interim bases after Robbie Neilson was let go in April.

Casciato comes to Tampa Bay from Union Omaha, where he was the two-time USL League One Coach of the Year and led the team to the League championship last season.

The London-native said he wants to bring an aggressive style to the Rowdies.

"Typically we just try and dominate. That’s not a pun on words [haha]. It’s not a play on words," Casciato joked when asked about labeling his style of play after his name.

"We’re just trying to dominate the game with or without the ball and always play on the front foot. We get in people's faces and play the Rowdies brand of soccer," he said. "It’s going to be an exciting brand to watch. It’s going to be something that the fans are going to love getting behind, and the players are going to love playing it."

The Rowdies players hope this latest move brings some stability to the locker room as the team begins to play better soccer.

"It’s almost like another clean slate for players. Players want to prove themselves," midfielder Leo Fernandes said before Wednesday's training session. "But I think we’ve done a good job in the past couple of weeks or really sticking together and getting some points- either on the road or at home. So for us, sticking together, being energized and getting ready for this next chapter."

The next chapter won't be an easy one, as the Rowdies kick off a string of five consecutive road games.

"For me, they’re tough games, But I think they’re games that we can definitely win," Fernandes added. "I think we have the players to do it, and it starts this Saturday."

No matter where they play, Casciato said he just wants to bring fresh ideas and fresh strategy to get the Rowdies back in the conversation as title contenders.

"I’m not coming in here to turn this into 'Dominic Casciato FC.' This is the Tampa Bay Rowdies, and I’m here to help and move things along in a way that [the ownership] want," Casciato said frankly. "That’s what we’ll do starting today and every day I’m here."

The Rowdies have won three of their last four games in all competitions. Their next test will come Saturday night when they hit the road to take on San Antonio FC. Kick off is set for 9 p.m.