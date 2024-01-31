Tampa Bay Rowdies kick off training camp with new roster

- The Tampa Bay Rowdies kicked off training camp this week.
- They acquired goalkeeper Jordan Farr last week (from San Antonio FC). He was the USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year in 2022.
- Farr and veteran Leo Fernandes said they definitely stress the "family vibe" around the locker room.
- The Rowdies hit the field with new head coach Robbie Neilson, who was hired this offseason. He had coaching opportunities in his native Scotland, but the chance to win championships drew him here.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:22:08-05
