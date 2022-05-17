Watch
Tampa Bay Lightning prepared for 'Comeback Cats' in Round 2

Florida Panthers led the league in come-from-behind wins
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) puts a move on Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, May 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The second round of the NHL playoffs features two rematches from last year's first round. The back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning face the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the East. And the Colorado Avalanche play the St. Louis Blues in one of two series in the West. The Lightning eliminated the Panthers in six games a year ago, while the Avalanche swept the Blues. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Posted at 3:32 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 15:32:02-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions meet up with the NHL’s best regular-season team in the Battle of Florida, Part 2.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Florida Panthers in a tight six-game series in the first round last year.

What makes this year's Panthers so hard to beat is their ability to claw back into games. They are never out of it. The “Comeback Cats” led the league in come-from-behind victories. Three of their four wins in the first round against the Washington Capitals were the comeback variety.

“It’s obviously a good skill set to have to be able to come back,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “At the end of the day, you have to be comfortable playing with the lead. Can’t be nervous if you are up a couple of goals.”

“They has skilled players, they can execute, they scored the most goals in the league,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper added. “They have multiple comebacks. They have a score-first mentality and they are good at it. If you aren’t prepared to do something to slow them down it’s going to be a tough series.”

It will also make it a tough series without superstar center Brayden Point, who is “highly doubtful” for Game 1 after suffering a lower leg injury in Game 7 against Toronto. In Point’s absence, Nick Paul got more ice time and scored both goals.

“He’s put himself in situations to help us,” Cooper said. “Some went in, some didn’t. The ones that went in for him went in a really timely fashion. But I think he was trending in that direction the whole time.”

The Lightning and Panthers split the season series 2-2. But they combined nearly 200 penalty minutes in those games leads one to believe this will be a feisty series.

Puck drops tonight in Sunrise at 7 p.m.

