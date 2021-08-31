Watch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Leonard Fournette donating $100k to Hurricane Ida relief

Mark LoMoglio/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Leonard Fournette
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:34:28-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette announced Tuesday he will donate $100,000 to Hurricane Ida relief.

Fournette, a native of New Orleans, played his college football at Louisiana State University. The entire state of Louisiana was devastated by Hurricane Ida Sunday through most of Monday. The Category 4 storm came ashore with winds nearing 150 miles per hour with higher gusts. Millions remain without power and many are still being rescued in the aftermath of the storm.

After rushing for more than 1,000 yards in two of his first NFL season, Fournette was released and signed last year with the Buccaneers. He was used sparingly in the regular season, but ran for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching 18 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown during the Bucs' run to the Super Bowl championship.

