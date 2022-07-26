Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing Julio Jones to a one-year contract: Report

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady another big target to throw to, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones.

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bucs will sign the former All-Pro receiver to a one-year contract.

Schefter said Jones' reasoning for joining the Bucs was he wanted to try to win a Super Bowl with the man who kept him from winning one in Atlanta.

Adding Jones gives the Buccaneers arguably the most talented wide receiving corps in the National Football League. The Bucs already had star receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, then added Russell Gage in the offseason. Jones gives the Bucs four Pro Bowl quality receivers for Brady to choose from on each throw.

Jones has seen his productivity drop off in recent seasons, playing just 19 games over the last two years in Atlanta and Tennessee. Last season he had 31 catches for 434 yards in 10 games with the Titans. He had 771 receiving yards on 51 catches in 2020 in Atlanta.

Still, if Jones can stay healthy, he provides Brady with another big-bodied, reliable receiver to help move the ball down the field.

With Jones coming in, the Bucs will have decisions to make on some of their young receivers as the team starts camp with 14 on the roster.