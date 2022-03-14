Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose both starting guards from 2021 team

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they'd be without the retiring Ali Marpet, but just seconds into the legal tampering period in NFL free agency; the Bucs were dealt another blow to the offensive line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals will sign former Buccaneers starting right guard Alex Cappa to a four-year, $40 million deal to join the AFC Champions. Cappa can't officially sign with the Bengals until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

The deal is roughly in line with what Marpet got a few years ago with the Bucs. Cappa played every snap last season and didn't commit a single penalty on a solid offensive line. He now hopes to help shore up the protection for young star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

For the Buccaneers, losing both starting offensive guards will definitely be a blow to the team. Tampa Bay should return both starting tackles and starting center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs also have guard Aaron Stinnie, who started three playoff games including the team's Super Bowl win under contract.