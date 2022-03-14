Watch
Sports

Actions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose both starting guards from 2021 team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 draft capsule
NFL / Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2018 draft capsule
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 12:15:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they'd be without the retiring Ali Marpet, but just seconds into the legal tampering period in NFL free agency; the Bucs were dealt another blow to the offensive line.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals will sign former Buccaneers starting right guard Alex Cappa to a four-year, $40 million deal to join the AFC Champions. Cappa can't officially sign with the Bengals until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The deal is roughly in line with what Marpet got a few years ago with the Bucs. Cappa played every snap last season and didn't commit a single penalty on a solid offensive line. He now hopes to help shore up the protection for young star Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

For the Buccaneers, losing both starting offensive guards will definitely be a blow to the team. Tampa Bay should return both starting tackles and starting center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs also have guard Aaron Stinnie, who started three playoff games including the team's Super Bowl win under contract.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!