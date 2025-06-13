Tampa Bay Sun prepare for USL Super League Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday night, the Tampa Bay Sun kick off the inaugural USL Super League Cup when they host Fort Lauderdale United FC. It's another first for the first women's pro sports team in Tampa Bay. One thing the Sun don't lack is confidence. Forward Natasha Flint said she's visualized winning the title and hoisting the trophy.

"100%. I knew we were going to get to the final," she said before Friday's training session. "Some people say that’s being a bit too confident. But I’m confident we’ll go and win on the weekend, and if we stick to the game plan, what [head coach Denise Schiller-Brown] has set us, we should go and win that game."

Flint, 28, is from England. She's had plenty of offers to leave Europe during her professional career, but she always wanted to stay close to home. This season, she came to the U.S. for the first time ever to join the Sun. She said she has no regrets.

"This year was the perfect year to come, and it’s been brilliant," she added. "A lot of experiences that I’ve gotten to do with my family. But yeah, it’s good!"

Sun head coach Denise Schilte-Brown knows this weekend doesn't take a back seat to any in the history of Tampa Bay sports.

"It’s historical for us. This is a big moment for Tampa Bay. We’re going to be making history here," she explained. "Just really honored to be a part of it. Getting to do it right downtown in Tampa Bay is incredible."

The bigger the stage gets, the more the Sun want to take the center of it. Midfielder Carlee Giammona scored the game-winning goal in Tampa Bay's 2-1 semifinal win over Dallas Trinity FC. She said her team has no hesitation when it's tasked with big moments.

"A lot of it comes down to preparation, and we’ve been preparing for so long," Giammona said. "So I don’t think there’s anything to really be nervous about, just more excited and ready for the moment."

The person who might be the most excited for Saturday's tilt is USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort, one of the women who helped launch the league.

"Just hearing you talk about the opening whistle gives me goose bumps," she laughed. "I can’t wait for that moment. I’ve been dreaming about the moment when I get to hand the trophy to the captain of the winning team. It’ll be… It’s a really special, historic moment for all of us."

Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Fort Lauderdale FC is set for tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. from Riverfront Stadium.