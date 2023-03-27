Strawberry Crest shortstop ready for MLB draft

DOVER, Fla. — Strawberry Crest High School senior shortstop Arjun Nimmala is projected to be drafted in the first round of the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

“The way the ball comes off his bat, the way it sounds coming off his bat, is definitely different from people his age,” Strawberry Crest head coach Eric Beattie said.

Baseball was not Nimmala’s first sport; in fact, it was soccer and cricket.

“My whole family, other than me and my brother, were born in India,” Nimmala said. “Me and him are the first generation here in America. That’s pretty cool because there are not many Indian baseball players. Most Indians are playing cricket.”

Nimmala is making a name for himself on the diamond.

“I pretty much talked to all of them, all 30 teams. It’s pretty cool,” Nimmala said. “They’re just trying to get to know me and my family background as much as they can. Just know me better.”

He’s already considered one of the best high school players in the country, but he’s always thinking about what he can do to get even better.

“As a shortstop, you want to have good range and a good arm, good instincts on the field. I think I possess all of those,” he said. “I think I can stick at shortstop at the big league level. There are always things I can work on. We’re always working on getting better.”

When his name is called on draft night, Nimmala will become the first player from Strawberry Crest to be drafted out of high school.

“As a player and talent, I would say he’s definitely one of the top players I’ve ever coached; from a talent perspective, he is the best,” Beattie said. “Maybe one of the best players I’ve been on the field with.”

“I’d love to make Strawberry Crest proud,” Nimmala added.

He’s a Florida State University baseball commit but will likely never step foot there. He’s expected to be drafted very high, and he’ll do so committed to his Indian heritage.

“Sometimes before games, I wear a necklace that has one of the Gods on it; I pray to that,” he said. “Sometimes I pray to the Sun God. It’s like a God for us that holds a lot of power. I ask them that I do my best and that our team wins today.”