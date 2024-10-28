Steven Stamkos set for emotional return to face the Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos is set for an emotional return to Tampa on Monday night when he hits the ice as a member of the Nashville Predators to face his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Break-ups are hard,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s the soap opera of sports. It’s why we watch it. It’s why we circle water coolers. It’s for moments like this.”

Stamkos was the face of the Lightning franchise and captain of the Bolts for 10 seasons. But after a contentious contract negotiation, he signed as a free agent with Nashville this offseason.

“The excitement level to be back in this city and this building where there’s been so many amazing memories for a really long time,” Stamkos said. “I’m sure the emotions will kick in as game time approaches. You get on the ice, and it will be special for sure.”

He played 16 seasons with the Lightning, winning two Stanley Cups. He also played the most games in franchise history, scoring the most goals and points.

“Let’s be honest. Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going to be synonymous with each other through the end of time,” Cooper said. “He came here as an 18 year old, everything on his shoulders, in the end he delivered for us.”

“It’s going to be very different, obviously,” Lightning captain and close friend to Stamkos, Victor Hedman, said. “I don’t think you can really grasp it until the puck drops. He’s going to get an unbelievable reception. We’ve seen a few. This is on a totally different level. We’re excited to see him back but it’s going to be weird seeing him in different jersey, that’s for sure.”

Stamkos was drafted number one overall in 2008 by the Lighting. He grew up in Tampa and raised his family here, too. He often brought his son Carter to the arena, who became the biggest Bolts’ fan —until now.

“You play here so long and you have all those amazing memories,” Stamkos said. “Your kids being young, they might remember that. Their new normal is being a Nashville Predator. The mascot came over the second day we came over and they flipped pretty quick. It’s funny how that works.”

The Lightning and Predators play at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Amalie Arena.