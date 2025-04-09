St. Petersburg Housing Authority hosting basketball tournament

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jalen Medaris, 15, is one of dozens of kids improving their game after school at the Wildwood Park outdoor basketball courts.

“We’re working on the fundamentals right now, lay-ups, shooting, and dribbling, and stuff like,” he said. “I’m ready to take my game up to the next level, and be prepared for whatever opportunities come to me.”

That opportunity will be the Rising Stars Midnight Basketball Showcase on April 12. The program is organized by the St. Petersburg Housing Authority, which is partnered with the City of St. Petersburg.

“A lot of the youth spend a lot of time outside playing football, racing, riding bikes,” Kiara Lovett, SPHA Director of Social Services, said. “We wanted to incorporate basketball, which would, in turn, build their skills and create positive relationships amongst other youth in their community.”

The mission of this showcase is to develop character and build leadership all through the universal language of basketball.

“I remember a long time ago, basketball was the hook for me. It kept me out of trouble,” Michael Lundy, SPHA President & CEO, said. “It gave something of a structure and it taught me some skills. As I got older I realized there is a correlation between basketball and life. As you learn your basketball skills, you have to practice, show up on time, follow the rules, follow instructions, you got to play as a team.”

The co-ed program is designed for youth between the ages of 11 to 17.

“We are strategically bringing in non-profits to do assessments to see where they are in life journey, meet them where they are and connect them with services to get them moving at a quicker pace,” Lundy added.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Medaris added. “As long as you love the game of basketball, you’ve been around it your whole life, it will bring everybody together.”

Tournament Details:



Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Admission: Free and open to the public