Spring Hill teen wins APA Junior Pool Championship

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Konnor McFadyen is the 2024 American Poolplayers Association Junior Pool Champion.

The 17-year-old from Spring Hill beat out 257 other kids in the pool championship that took place in St. Louis, Mo.

To pocket that title, McFadyen maintained focus both mentally and emotionally.

“Just all about my dad,” he said, looking at the tattoos on both of his forearms. "This tattoo, he loved nature, hunting, reading the Bible. All that good stuff.”

McFadyen Family Konnor McFadyen with his father

McFadyen began playing pool about six years ago because of his father.

“I actually started when I was about 11 years old,” he said. “My dad just brought it out of nowhere, bought a pool table, and started playing. He tried to push me to play good pool. He didn’t get much time with me to play pool because he passed away.”

Even after losing his dad, McFadyen continued to improve his game by practicing up to six hours nearly every day at home or with his local APA League in New Port Richey.

“I notice I am starting to make more; it’s easier, more relaxing for me; I’m not tensing up as much,” McFadyen said. “I’m kind of proud of myself for the way I grew. I can thank my family and friends for really keeping me there and being mentally ready for the game with Grandpa and Mom.”

WFTS/Kyle Burger Konnor McFadyen wins APA Junior Pool Championship

His dream is to one day turn professional. Winning this trophy is certainly his breakout. Just like his dad, McFadyen is hoping for even more success in the future.

“He’d probably be real proud of me,” he said. “He’d probably cry, honestly. He’d be like, ‘You could’ve done better.’ He would want me to win a World Championship.”