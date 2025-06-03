SirVoca Dennis prepared for big opportunity on Bucs defense

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis has been a standout player during the first week of voluntary workouts.

Dennis has been working as the Bucs’ starting middle linebacker during OTAs, and he’s poised to keep that role as he enters this third season in head coach Todd Bowles’ defense.

“Handle it like everything else is handled. At the end of the day, you have to do your job,” Dennis said. “I want to go out there and play to the best of my ability, go out there and have fun, I want to do everything I can to win games.”

“Really, the only one I(that has stood out) is ‘Voss,’ Sirvocea,” Bowles said. “He’s really getting his hands on lots of balls. He’s had a very good four days. That doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. But I like where he’s at right now.”

Kyle Burger / WFTS

Dennis got off to a hot start last season, recording his first NFL sack in the season opener against the Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels.

But in Week four against the Eagles, he suffered a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

“The fact that he’s been here for two years and understands what to do. The experience of him being on the field every day, staying healthy, will help him a great deal,” Bowles said. “I don’t worry about him from a game getting too big from his standpoint. Right now, he’s in the best shape since he’s been here.”

The hope is for Dennis to stay healthy and reach his full potential. In the meantime, he’s leaning on 36-year-old linebacker Lavonte David for guidance.

“Sometimes I call him at night to ask him a couple of questions,” Dennis said. “14 years in, he’s seen too much, played too much. I know he’s tired of me now. Sometimes I just want to talk ball with him. Sometimes he’s like, leave that at work. He enjoys it.”