SEC Men's Tournament in Tampa tickets on sale

TAMPA, Fla. — When you think of the Southeastern Conference, the first thing most sports fans think is college football dominance. But the conference has some pretty good basketball teams too and tickets are now on sale for the SEC Championship tournament to be held in Tampa in March.

The SEC Men's Basketball Tournament will be held from March 9th through the 13th at the Amalie Arena. The conference said only a limited number of all-session ticket books remain available and are on sale now.

All-session books start at $360 for the 300 level on the sides, $300 for corners and behind the basket on the 300 level, and $250 for high-level rows in the 300 levels. The tickets will get you into all 13 games of the SEC Tournament including the championship game.

Tickets can be purchased at SECTicketOffice.com or at Ticketmaster.com.