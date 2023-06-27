Ruskin native wins PowerSlap heavyweight title

RUSKIN, Fla. — Damien "The Bell" Dibbell (4-1) is the current heavyweight world champion in the PowerSlap Promotion — which is the sport of slap fighting.

The 21-year-old Ruskin native has quickly risen to the top of this fairly-new, highly-controversial league led by UFC president Dana White.

“It’s a great sport,” Dibbell said. “People like to criticize it as barbaric, but it’s a ton of fun. If you like trading blows with somebody, this sport is for you.”

The rules of PowerSlap are simple. Competitors go three to five rounds, taking turns slapping each other across the face until someone gets knocked out or the bout goes to the judges. Dodging or flinching is not allowed.

“When you know the hit is coming, there is nothing you can do about it,” he said. “Really, I blank out my mind, focusing on staring directly at him or where I am going to place my chin to receive the slap. As it’s about to hit, that’s when you tense up and try to eat the hit.”

Dibbell became interested in slap fighting by watching YouTube videos. He then got involved in underground amateur leagues before White took notice of his talents and personally invited him to PowerSlap.

“Other dudes have multiple techniques that they work on,” Dibbell said. “I have one slap. That’s how I build the power that I have now.”

That one slap comes from a big hand with big power. Dibbell’s slap is number one in the league in human force and impact power.

But, this future law school student isn’t focused on the potential risks of being hit in the head.

“But my goal is to not only do this but to do professional boxing,” he said. “So, I am going to get hit in the head either way. I’m hoping nothing arises from that, but if it does, that’s the risk you sign up for.”

Dibbell won the heavyweight title on May 24 in Las Vegas. He’s still awaiting a competitor for his title defense.