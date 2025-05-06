Rowdies to host MLS-side Orlando City SC in U.S. Open Cup

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rowdies are set to host Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday.

“We know it’s a rivalry,” Rowdies defender Aaron Guillen said. “That brings a little more into the game.”

This will be only the third time the Rowdies will face Orlando City in the Open Cup.

“It’s the first time we’ve actually played them at home in a competitive fixture as well,” Interim head coach Steve Coleman said. “Those things are important to our fan base to support the team. There are Orlando fans coming down as well to create that rivalry.”

The two sides have squared off in the third round of the tournament twice previously — with Orlando winning during the 2014 season and most recently in 2022.

“It’s more of a state rivalry. They are only two hours away from us,” Guillen added. “That brings the fans a little bit more pride. I think it’s important to get out and show what this means for the fans.”

Orlando City plays in a tier above the USL’s Rowdies, so winning a match like this can create a spark for Tampa Bay, a team that has just one win in seven USL matches this season.

“Look, it’s a really important, fantastic opportunity for our football club to showcase itself on a national stage in a very different context than what we normally do,” Coleman said. “Everything with the club is exciting at the possibility of causing an upset.”

Orlando City has had its own struggles of late — they’ve been kept off the scoreboard in four of their last five games.

The Rowdies will host Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. at Al Lang Stadium.