Rowdies look to make history in U.S. Open Cup

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Rowdies look to make history tonight when they host FC Dallas from the MLS. The winner advances to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup, a tournament that combines teams from the MLS and the USL Championship to determine the best club team in the United States.

Both teams are taking a break from the league schedule, and the Rowdies are eager for kickoff.

"It’s win or go home. It’s a knockout game. As a goalkeeper, for instance, you want shutouts," Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr said after the team's last practice. "But at the end of the day, since it’s win or go home, you want to win- more than anything. It doesn’t really matter how you do it."

Every year, there is less and less separation between the MLS — America's top division — and the USL Championship. Tampa Bay midfielder Blake Bodily wants to show that the Rowdies belong right alongside any team in the MLS.

"For every player, you want to play in the highest games possible. And I think getting a game against MLS opposition is gonna be big for us," Bodily said. "And I think you’ll see the quality that we have against an MLS team and how well we’ll do. I think it’ll be a big game for us, but I think we’re up for it."

The Rowdies (4-2-4 in league play) have scored 15 goals in their last five home games, including the win over Birmingham Legion FC that sent them into tonight's round of 16.

"I think for us, it’s trying to play our game," Rowdies head coach Robbie Neilson said about his players stepping up to the challenge. "We’re at home. We’re at [Al Lang Stadium]. We want to try and implement how we want to play on the game. I think that’s important, that the senior players have that leadership and belief to do it."

"It’s huge on an individual level, and it’s huge on a collective level," Farr added. "We’re all excited. We’re up for it. I think Al Lang’s going to be a brilliant spot for them to come in and play."

Kickoff tonight is set for 7:30 p.m. The Rowdies are looking for their first win over an MLS team since 2013 when they beat the Seattle Sounders 1-0. Tampa Bay's 1-6 all-time versus MLS squads.