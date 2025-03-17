Rory McIlroy takes drama out of playoff to win The Players and build momentum to the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy won The Players Championship in a Monday finish over J.J. Spaun that featured three dynamic playoff holes at the TPC Sawgrass, a harsh wind and very little drama.

McIlroy seized control early with a big drive that set up an easy birdie on the par-5 16th hole, and he effectively ended the three-hole playoff on the notorious par-3 17th by hitting the green. Spaun's tee shot sailed over the island and into the water, leading to triple bogey.

McIlroy got into the playoff Sunday evening when he narrowly made a 4-foot par putt. He then had to wait on Spaun's 30-foot birdie putt for the win that stopped inches short. A four-hour rain delay forced them to finish on Monday morning.

McIlroy won The Players for the second time, and it's the first time in his career he has won twice before the Masters. McIlroy previously won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

McIlroy won $4.5 million from the $25 million purse, the richest tournament in golf.