Report: Texans QB Deshuan Watson evaluating Bucs as possible fit

TAMPA, Fla. — With future Hall of Famer Tom Brady retired, for now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a franchise quarterback and according to ESPN.com, one may be considering Tampa as his new home, if he's able to play again.

ESPN.com reported Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has started "evaluating potential fits for his services in 2022, with the Buccaneers and Vikings among teams on his radar."

Watson asked for a trade before last season, but his major off-the-field problems and the Texans' huge trade demands have kept most potential teams from trading for him.

Watson faces accusations in civil suits by nearly two dozen women of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. He's also been reported to be under criminal investigation in Houston related to claims of assault. The NFL is conducting a parallel investigation of Watson as well.

The Texans quarterback has not been charged with any crime to this point. But without resolution on the investigation, and likely the civil suits, Watson remains in limbo for the Texans and any team interested in him.

Watson didn't play a down in 2021 but remained on the Texans' roster. During his last year of action, he completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while being sacked nearly 50 times in 16 games. The former Offensive Rookie of the Year has two more guaranteed years on his contract that will pay him between $35 and $37 million.

The Buccaneers have some work to clear out more salary cap space for the offseason. But, if the team can resign a couple of key players and manage the salary cap well; the team will be a top destination for any quarterback looking to win now.

