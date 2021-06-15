Rays opening stadium up to capacity for rest of season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays announced Tuesday it will increase capacity at Tropicana Field to 25,000 fans, which is the current capacity for the rest of the season.

The move by the Rays comes vaccination rates across Florida creep up above 50 percent in many areas. The 25,000 fan limit will match the capacity the team enacted in 2019 by closing the 300 levels of the park.

The Rays said masks will be optional for fully vaccinated guests and that fans two and older who are not fully vaccinated will always be required to wear a face mask at the stadium.

Tampa Bay officials said tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.