Rays' newcomers Pepiot and DeLuca look to make immediate impact

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays held their first full team workout of spring training on Monday morning.

The roster looks a little different from a season ago because of an offseason trade involving pitcher Tyler Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.

“I found out some rumors a couple days before it went through,” Rays’ pitcher Ryan Pepiot said. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure what was happening.”

Neither player Pepiot nor Jonny DeLuca expected the Los Angeles Dodgers to trade them away during the offseason.

“There is a lot of questioning at first, and once it all settles, it’s only excitement, you have a new opportunity with a different team,” Rays’ outfielder DeLuca said. “I’ve been welcomed here with open arms.”

Pepiot and DeLuca have a chance to impact the Rays right away.

“Two really good players they gave up and showing that they do value me and having an opportunity over here to contribute in any way.”

DeLuca is a natural fit as Margot’s replacement in the Rays’ outfield mix, and Pepiot could fill the spot Glasnow left vacant in the starting rotation.

“I don’t think he has big shoes to fill,” Rays’ manager Kevin Cash said of Pepiot. “I want him to come in and fit into our group. He’s very talented. He’s been at the Trop throwing bullpens for a month, he just threw a bullpen yesterday; a lot of power, I think there is a lot of interest for him to get better, that he’s motivated and driven to get better. He seems personality-wise to fit very well with this group.”

“I couldn’t have picked a better place to come,” Pepiot added. “Obviously, I didn’t have any say in it. But, to get traded here, to have the opportunities here, and have the staff that is here, it’s great. I know they are going to help me reach my full potential.”

Both players are from the west coast. DeLuce is looking forward to finding that lifestyle on our Florida coast.

“I’m going to try and find some waves,” he said. “St. Pete Beach is a little small, maybe paddle board.”

The Rays first spring training game is against the Braves on Saturday in Port Charlotte.