Rays longtime radio broadcaster Dave Wills dies at age 58

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Dave Wills, who served as the Tampa Bay Rays radio announcer for the past 18 years, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 58.

During his time with the Rays, Wills became a beloved figure among fans for his passion, enthusiasm and expertise.

He called some of the most memorable moments in Rays history, including the team’s run to the World Series in 2008 and 2020.

Wills was known for his impeccable play-by-play calling, his insightful analysis and his infectious personality. His contributions to the Rays organization and the Tampa Bay community will never be forgotten.

“Dave was an outstanding broadcaster, a great friend, and an even better person,” said Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg. “He had a remarkable talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Rays will honor Wills with a special pregame tribute this season, and details will be announced at a later date.