Rays fan with rare genetic disease meets his favorite players

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cole Stites, 17, was a heck of a little league pitcher. A lefty, too. A five-time Palma Ceia All-Star.

“Cole was just a normal kid up until about three years ago,” his father, Chip Stites, said. “He had seizures; we tried to control them. We had difficulty with that. We did genetic testing, and unfortunately, he has a genetic disorder called Neimann-Pick C.”

Niemann-Pick disease type C is a condition that affects an estimated 1 in 150,000 individuals.

According to the Mayo Clinic, over time, it affects the nerves and brain, causing problems with eye movements, walking, swallowing, hearing, and thinking.

There is currently no cure for Niemann-Pick disease.

“It affects him in different ways,” Chip said. “They say it’s like he has Alzheimer’s, Ellis’, and Parkinson’s all wrapped up in one.”

WFTS/Kyle Burger Cole Stites and his father, Chip

Cole can’t play baseball like he used to, but he still loves the game and his Tampa Bay Rays.

“My whole life, probably,” Cole said.

The Rays welcomed him as part of their Tuesday Champion program, in which the team recognizes a child from the Make-A-Wish Foundation or the Children’s Dream Fund.

Cole said he is doing his best to get his Rays’ into the All-Star Game.

“I voted for Yandy Diaz, I voted for Randy ‘cause he’s a Ray,” Cole said.

Part of his day included meeting his favorite players, like outfielder Randy Arozarena.

WFTS/Kyle Burger Cole Stites meets Randy Arozarena

Cole told pitcher Shawn Armstrong that he liked his belt. Armstrong immediately went to the clubhouse and gave him his purple game-day belt.

Pitchers stick together.

Moments later, members of the Rays’ pitching staff formed a line to autograph Cole’s jersey.

WFTS/Kyle Burger Ryan Pepiot signs Cole's jersey

Just before game time, Cole found his way to a familiar place. The pitcher’s mound to toss the ceremonial first pitch — it’s a place he dreamed to be one day.

“We went from splitting our time from baseball fields and the golf course with my daughter to…it’s just a different life,” Chip said. “But he’s still the happiest, loving kid he always was.”