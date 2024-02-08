Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander

Tampa Bay Rays Logo.png
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays Logo.png
Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 13:24:26-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have extended the contracts of manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

The team announced the moves Thursday but did not specify the length of the agreements.

Cash, 46, has led the Rays to the playoffs each of the past five seasons and reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time AL Manager of the Year replaced Joe Maddon in 2015 and has a 739-617 record over nine seasons.

Cash was entering the final guaranteed season of his previous agreement, which included a 2025 club option.

Neander, 40, joined the Rays in 2007, was promoted to general manager in 2016 and took on the title of president of baseball operations five years later.

“I believe there are none better in baseball,” principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “What we’ve all accomplished together has been remarkable, and the best is yet to come.”

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.