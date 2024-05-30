Rays ballpark design revealed in new renderings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Renderings of the Tampa Bay Ray's new ballpark were released by the team Thursday afternoon.

According to the announcement, the ballpark will have a three-deck design and around 30,000 seats of different types, such as premium clubs and suites.

All concourses will also include views of the field and feature fan amenities, including a successor to the Rays Touch Tank Experience.

“Our baseball park will be the most intimate and inviting in the sport,” said Rays President Matt Silverman. “The park is designed to bring our fans as close to the field as possible, to create a distinctive, compelling game experience.”

The announcement added that the neighborhood ballpark will anchor the development project of the Historic Gas Plant District in St. Petersburg. The project plans to eventually build out more than 5,000 residential units and 600 affordable/workforce housing units on site and another 650 elsewhere in the city.

The city council and the Pinellas County Commission will vote on the ballpark and development agreements in July, while construction on the ballpark will start in January 2025. It will be ready for Opening Day 2028.