Rangers fan arrested after punching and knocking out Lightning fan after New York's Game 5 loss

TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa Bay Lightning fans celebrated Thursday night's Game 5 victory, one New York Rangers fan hit a Lightning fan with a punch that appeared to knock out the Lightning fan.

According to New York Police, the man punched the 26-year-old Lightning fan in the face, "causing him to fall to the floor and lose consciousness." NYPD said the man who threw the punch, later identified as James Anastasio, 29, then tried to run out of the arena.

You can see the punch here in a video shot and provided by Scott Kaplan.

Police said a Good Samaritan tried to stop Anastasio from leaving the arena and that's when he punched the Good Samaritan as well. The NYPD was able to find Anastasio and arrest him before he got out of the arena Thursday night.

Neither the Lightning fan nor the Good Samaritan had to be hospitalized after being punched.

Anastasio faces charges including two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, and two counts of harassment.