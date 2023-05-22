'Randy Land' rocks for Rays' Arozarena every Friday night

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is well on his way to becoming a superstar, not just in Tampa Bay but to baseball fans everywhere.

He has a personality that’s almost as big as his talent, and now he has a cheering section at Tropicana Field just for him.

“I like his swagger on the field,” Rays fan Josh Doty from Jacksonville said. “He talks, he shows off a lot, but he’s able to back it up with the way he plays. It works perfect.”

Arozarena leads the team in runs batted in with 36 and is second on the team with ten home runs.

On Friday nights at The Trop, the Cuban-born star gets some extra juice.

“I feel it just feeds into Randy’s energy,” Rays' second baseman Brandon Lowe said. “It’s big moments and pressure on Randy."

Section 141, on the first level in left field, transforms into “Randy Land.” Tickets in the 360-seat section are $49 and include a “Randy Land” t-shirt. Fans are also provided with Randy signs and Fathead-type cutouts.

“I think he just loves it,” Lowe added. “I think it makes him play better. It almost locks him in even more.”

And there’s the fans' favorite part of the promotion.

“If he hits a home run, we get a free drink,” Rays fan Steve Swayze from Ocala said.

If Arozarena hits a home run during that game, all fans in “Randy Land” will receive a free 12-ounce beer, soda or water.

On the first night of the promotion, May 5 vs. Yankees, Arozarena homered in his first at-bat.

“I hope he gives some free drinks out tonight,” Lowe said.

The next “Randy Land” night will be this Friday against in a 2020 World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers.