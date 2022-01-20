Rams vs. Bucs by the numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a Los Angeles-sized problem getting to a second straight NFC Championship game.

The Bucs and L.A. Rams meet Sunday for a trip to the NFC Championship game with the Bucs hoping to avenge a regular season loss and the Rams hoping to finally beat Tom Brady in the postseason. So let’s take a look at the NFC Divisional Round game by the numbers.

(stats include regular season and Wild Card round and are from pro-football-reference.com)

When Tampa Bay has the ball:

Bucs scoring offense – 30.1 points per game

Bucs passing offense – 304 passing yards per game

Bucs rushing offense – 98.8 rushing yards per game

Bucs total offense – 402.2 yards per game

Vs.

Rams scoring defense – 21.3 points per game allowed

Rams passing defense – 235.1 passing yards per game allowed

Rams rushing defense – 100.8 rushing yards per game allowed

Rams total defense – 335.9 total yards per game allowed



When Los Angeles has the ball:

Rams scoring offense – 27.4 points per game

Rams passing offense – 270.9 yards per game

Rams rushing offense – 101.3 yards per game

Rams total offense – 372.2 yards per game



Vs.



Bucs scoring defense – 20.4 points per game allowed

Bucs passing defense – 239.2 passing yards per game allowed

Bucs rushing defense – 92.7 rushing yards per game allowed

Bucs total defense – 331.9 total yards per game allowed



Third-down conversions:



Tampa Bay – 105 total conversions; 47.1% conversion rate (2 nd best in NFL)

best in NFL) Defensive – 87 total conversions allowed; 38.5% conversion rate allowed (12th best in NFL)

Los Angeles – 90 total conversions; 43.9% conversion rate (7 th best in NFL)

best in NFL) Defensive: 92 total conversions allowed; 41.3% conversion rate allowed (21st in NFL)

Quarterback pressure:



Tampa Bay – allowed 22 total sacks of QB Tom Brady (#1 in NFL); sacked 3% of time when attempting to pass

Los Angeles – allowed 30 total sacks of QB Matthew Stafford (#6 in NFL); sacked 5% of time when attempting to pass

Special Teams:



Tampa Bay – 83% field goal made percentage (25 out of 30 field goals made)

Los Angeles – 94.1% field goal made percentage (32 out of 34 field goals made)



Point Spread:



Tampa Bay -3 (meaning Tampa Bay is expected to win by at 3 points or more)

Over/Under – 48.5 (meaning the total score should be 48.5 points or more)

Against the Spread:

