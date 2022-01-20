Rams vs. Bucs by the numbers

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a Los Angeles-sized problem getting to a second straight NFC Championship game.
The Bucs and L.A. Rams meet Sunday for a trip to the NFC Championship game with the Bucs hoping to avenge a regular season loss and the Rams hoping to finally beat Tom Brady in the postseason. So let’s take a look at the NFC Divisional Round game by the numbers.
(stats include regular season and Wild Card round and are from pro-football-reference.com)
When Tampa Bay has the ball:
- Bucs scoring offense – 30.1 points per game
- Bucs passing offense – 304 passing yards per game
- Bucs rushing offense – 98.8 rushing yards per game
- Bucs total offense – 402.2 yards per game
Vs.
- Rams scoring defense – 21.3 points per game allowed
- Rams passing defense – 235.1 passing yards per game allowed
- Rams rushing defense – 100.8 rushing yards per game allowed
- Rams total defense – 335.9 total yards per game allowed
When Los Angeles has the ball:
- Rams scoring offense – 27.4 points per game
- Rams passing offense – 270.9 yards per game
- Rams rushing offense – 101.3 yards per game
- Rams total offense – 372.2 yards per game
Vs.
- Bucs scoring defense – 20.4 points per game allowed
- Bucs passing defense – 239.2 passing yards per game allowed
- Bucs rushing defense – 92.7 rushing yards per game allowed
- Bucs total defense – 331.9 total yards per game allowed
Third-down conversions:
- Tampa Bay – 105 total conversions; 47.1% conversion rate (2nd best in NFL)
- Defensive – 87 total conversions allowed; 38.5% conversion rate allowed (12th best in NFL)
- Los Angeles – 90 total conversions; 43.9% conversion rate (7th best in NFL)
- Defensive: 92 total conversions allowed; 41.3% conversion rate allowed (21st in NFL)
Quarterback pressure:
- Tampa Bay – allowed 22 total sacks of QB Tom Brady (#1 in NFL); sacked 3% of time when attempting to pass
- Los Angeles – allowed 30 total sacks of QB Matthew Stafford (#6 in NFL); sacked 5% of time when attempting to pass
Special Teams:
- Tampa Bay – 83% field goal made percentage (25 out of 30 field goals made)
- Los Angeles – 94.1% field goal made percentage (32 out of 34 field goals made)
Point Spread:
- Tampa Bay -3 (meaning Tampa Bay is expected to win by at 3 points or more)
- Over/Under – 48.5 (meaning the total score should be 48.5 points or more)
Against the Spread:
- Tampa Bay is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 games at Raymond James Stadium (including the playoffs)
- Los Angeles is 9-4 against the spread as a road underdog since 2017, but 5-0 against the spread in last five meetings in Tampa.