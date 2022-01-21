Rams' Tyler Higbee faces his hometown Bucs in divisional round

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The NFC Divisional Round match-up between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams will be a homecoming for Rams tight end Tyler Higbee.

Higbee was born in Clearwater and played at East Lake High School.

Eagles head coach Bob Hudson still has the East Lake football program from Higbee’s 2010 senior season. Each senior on the team submitted a quote. Hudson read Higbee’s:

“Plans after graduation is to play football, put East Lake on the map with my brains, athleticism, and good looks.”

Those looks have changed from that senior season from his short to long hair to his size.

“Back then he was 6' 2", 200 pounds,” Hudson said. “The 200 was probably giving him a few pounds.”

But that fun-loving personality of the now 6' 6", 255-pound monster has stayed the same.

Kyusung Gong/AP Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) leaves the game after the team defeated the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

“He knows when to flip the switch and its competitive time,” Hudson told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “He’s always a guy to make people laugh, he has jokes. But when it’s business, he works extremely hard. He kind of elevates everyone around him. Sometimes you need someone to lighten the mood instead of being nervous and tight in big games. Even as a grown man, the interactions I have with him. He’s fun to be around.”

Higbee has scored five touchdowns this season. That charisma is for all to see with his smooth moves when he finds the end zone.

“I never saw the moves in high school, automatically you’re flagged,” Hudson said. “I think he tried it a couple of times, but as coaches, we have to shut it down. Yeah, Tyler has some moves. I’ve seen him at a wedding.”

Hudson is a die-hard Bucs fan, but he’s not married to the idea of pulling for his hometown team when Higbee’s Rams come to town.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I might bring a Bucs hat and when the Rams are on offense, take it off. I don’t know,” Hudson said. “I want him to have a great game and we’ll see what happens as far as the score.”

Higbee played at Western Kentucky University. He was drafted by the Rams in the 4th round in 2016.