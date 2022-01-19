Rams the next playoff hurdle for Brady and Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon after destroying the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The game will determine a spot in the NFC Championship Game and possibly more.

Since Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady signed with the team before the 2020 season, Tampa has been one of the top franchises in the National Football League. Brady has led the Bucs to one Super Bowl already and wants to go back-to-back for the second time in his career with a win this year.

Standing in his way will be one of the best quarterbacks of the last 20 years to finally get his first playoff victory last Sunday, Matthew Stafford. The long-time Detroit Lions leads a potent Rams passing attack hoping to capitalize on a Bucs defense that has struggled at times against the pass this season, mainly due to injuries.

Not surprisingly, the storylines will be plentiful when the Rams take the field against the Bucs.

For all his success, Brady has been on the losing end of both Buccaneers games against the Rams since coming to Tampa. In 2020, the Rams beat the Bucs 27-24 last year and beat them again this season 34-24 in Week 3. In those games, Brady averaged throwing the ball 52 times for 324 yards and getting sacked an average of twice per game.

Needless to say the Bucs need to get a running game rolling against the Rams on Sunday if they have any hope of advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

History isn’t on the Bucs side in recent years when it comes to matchups with the Rams. Since 2012, the Bucs have lost seven of their last eight games against Los Angeles. The lone victory came in 2019 when Jameis Winston outdueled Jared Goff to lead Tampa to victory.

Still, Brady has plenty of history on his side. The Rams franchise overall has lost two Super Bowls to Brady-led teams and Brady’s has never lost to the Rams in the postseason.

Tampa will look to continue Brady’s postseason winning ways against the Rams Sunday afternoon.

