Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

Game 4 Monday at 7:00 p.m.
Panthers Lightning Hockey
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) puches the puck away from Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and center Maxim Mamin (98) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Panthers Lightning Hockey
Posted at 4:56 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 16:56:05-04

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final.

Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the regular season.

Game 4 is Monday night at 7:00 p.m.

PHOTOS | Photos from Game 3 - Tampa Bay leads series 3-0

One more victory will send Tampa Bay to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!