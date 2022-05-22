Share Facebook

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) goes down after crashing into Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) and defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81, center) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with center Ross Colton (79) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) watches his shot get past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky for a goal during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Looking on is Panthers' Claude Giroux (28). (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) pins Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) to the dasher during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a shot by Florida Panthers center Maxim Mamin (98) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) puches the puck away from Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and center Maxim Mamin (98) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) celebrates in front of Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) after Perry scored during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) tries to get off a shot on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) tries to control the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) takes down Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates with the bench after his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) moves the puck in front of teammate Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) loses his stick after getting cross checked by Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Associated Press

