Panthers' Bennett suspended one game for boarding Lightning's Coleman

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman late in Sunday night's Game 1.

With just over eight minutes left in the third period with the Panthers up a goal, Bennett came flying into the corner and forcefully drove Coleman into the boards in what was a very dangerous play.

The illegal hit put the Lightning on the power play, where Brayden Point made the Panthers pay for the hit by scoring the game-tying goal. Point would then win the game for the Bolts a little over five minutes later with another goal.

The NHL's decision to suspend Bennett means he will miss Game 2 in Sunrise Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.