NHL releases Stanley Cup Final schedule with Lightning 1 win away from 3rd straight final

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League released the 2022 Stanley Cup Final schedule Friday with the Tampa Bay Lightning just one victory away from making a third straight trip to play for the cup.

The Lightning hold a 3-2 series lead over the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final with the pivotal Game 6 on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa. A victory there, or in Game 7 in New York, would propel the Lightning to another Stanley Cup appearance.

Based on the regular-season records, The Western Conference Champion Colorado Avalanche will host Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. If (hopefully when) the Lightning win Saturday's Game 6, then Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final will be on Wednesday, June 15 from Denver.

Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final will be hosted either in Tampa or New York, depending on the winner of the Eastern Conference.

If the Lightning or Rangers win the Eastern Conference in a Game 7, then the winner would head to the Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 set for next Saturday, June 18.

All of the games in the Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. and will air on ABC Action News.