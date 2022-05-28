Watch
NHL releases dates/times for Tampa Bay Lightning's Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted at 9:19 PM, May 27, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans looking to get a jump on their scheduling just got some welcome news from the National Hockey League.

The NHL released the schedule for the Eastern Conference final which will see the Lightning play either the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Rangers. The Eastern Conference final will start Wednesday at 8 p.m. with Tampa Bay on the road for Games 1 and 2.

Games 3 and 4 will be in Tampa and will be on June 5 and June 7. The game on June 5 will be at 3 p.m. and the home game at Amalie Arena on June 7 will see the puck drop at 8 p.m.

If the series goes past Game 4, Tampa will be on the road for Game 5 on June 9. A potential Game 6 would be on June 11 at Amalie Arena. If the series goes to a pivotal Game 7, the Lightning will be on the road on June 14.

The first four games of the Eastern Conference Final will be on ESPN. The other games will be determined at a later date.

Depending on how things go in the Western Conference, a Stanley Cup Final could happen as early as June 17/18.

