Local artist uses unique talents to honor the Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning fans adorn their walls with posters and pictures. But one local artist, and Lightning fan, put his talent to work to produce a unique piece.

“I love how this turned out,” said Rojo The Artist. “The hardest part was finding a way to get the keyboard keys to stay.”

Rojo The Artist got ahold of 2500 keys from recycled computers and spelled out the name of every player, coach, and staff member he could from the 2020 Stanley Cup championship team. It took about 80 hours to complete.

“I want to make more of these. It’s just very tedious to take apart a keyboard and arrange the names. But it goes a long way. I think it’s really cool.”

Rojo gave the art to the team to show his appreciation for what the team did for a non-profit called Tribe Seminole Heights that gives kids creative classes. Tribe Seminole Heights was honored as part of the Lightning Community Hero program which comes with a $50,000 grant.

This isn’t Rojo’s only sports-themed piece of art.

He did a Tom Brady portrait on a bed of toast, a huge Kobe Bryant mural on the basketball court of Seminole Elementary, and another Lightning piece to celebrate last season’s Stanley Cup title. It’s made with real bolts, screws, and nails.

“The Bolts are so appreciated in Tampa. There are flags everywhere. Lights everywhere just like the Bolts. I think people really have an appreciation for this team. We are a hockey town.”

