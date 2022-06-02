Watch
SportsQuest for the Cup

Actions

LIVE UPDATES | Lightning vs. Rangers ECF Game 1

The Bolts are ready to take on the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. A watch party is being held at Amalie arena.
Panthers Lightning Hockey
Posted at 9:13 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 21:13:08-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are back in an action after a week and a half of waiting. The Bolts head to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers.

Tampa Bay is coming off a sweep of the Panthers in Round 2, while the Rangers won Game 7 of Round 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.

The Rangers went 3-0 against the Bolts in the regular season and outscored the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champs 10-4 in the match-ups.

Keep up with key moments in Game 1 with this story.

PERIOD 1

The Rangers find the net first early in the first period. Chris Kreider was assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

After a few shots on goal by the Bolts, the Captain came through. Steven Stamkos lasered a shot by Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even the score.

The game remained tied after the first period.

PERIOD 2

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!