LIVE UPDATES | Lightning vs. Rangers ECF Game 1

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are back in an action after a week and a half of waiting. The Bolts head to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Rangers.
Tampa Bay is coming off a sweep of the Panthers in Round 2, while the Rangers won Game 7 of Round 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday night.
The Rangers went 3-0 against the Bolts in the regular season and outscored the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champs 10-4 in the match-ups.
⚡️ @TBLightning taking the ice at @TheGarden#GoBolts #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/mOCYVBnJQi— Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) June 1, 2022
Keep up with key moments in Game 1 with this story.
PERIOD 1
The Rangers find the net first early in the first period. Chris Kreider was assisted by Mika Zibanejad and Frank Vatrano to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
After a few shots on goal by the Bolts, the Captain came through. Steven Stamkos lasered a shot by Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even the score.
Stammer dropped the HAMMER. 🔨⏰ pic.twitter.com/tq6bGnQXbK— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 2, 2022
The game remained tied after the first period.
PERIOD 2