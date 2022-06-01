Share Facebook

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning's Corey Perry (10) during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stops a shot by New York Rangers' Ryan Strome (16) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brandon Hagel (38) fights with New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) and Justin Braun during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, looks down as the New York Rangers celebrate a goal by Chris Kreider during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos (91) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Rangers' Chris Kreider (20) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) stops a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Rangers' Frank Vatrano (77) is congratulated for his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) protects the net against Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. Palat scored a goal on the play. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Ondrej Palat (18) is congratulated by teammates after his goal during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy reacts after a goal by New York Rangers' Filip Chytil during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Victor Hedman (77), Ross Colton (79) and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watch the puck shot by New York Rangers' Filip Chytil for a goal during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

