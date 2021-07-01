LIST: Lightning events for fans to support team while they're away

TAMPA, Fla. — City and Lightning officials are putting on different events for fans while the Bolts are away to keep the energy going.

Bolts Block Party



Thursday, July 1

Hyde Park Village

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Live entertainment, giveaways, Lightning swag, and a special appearance from ThunderBug

Play-Off Ride



Friday, July 2

Start at Armature Works

6:30 p.m.

End at Amalie Arena for the Game 3 watch party

Wear lightning gear and deck out bikes in Bolts blue

Fans are able to purchase tickets for $10 a person to watch away games from inside Amalie Arena.

Socially distanced pods between one and six people are available.

Doors will be open 75 minutes before the scheduled puck drop.

You can find Game 3 watch party tickets here.