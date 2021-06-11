Lightning to allow 14,800 fans in Amalie Arena for Stanley Cup Semifinals; full schedule announced

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hockey League announced the full schedule for the Stanley Cup Semifinals late on Thursday night, and now officials say more than 14,000 fans will be allowed inside Amalie Arena to cheer the Lightning on.

Officials say they upped the number of fans allowed in after getting approval from local health and government officials, as well as the NHL.

Game 1 for the Lightning will take place Sunday, June 13 at 3 p.m. at Amalie Arena. The day before, there will be a drive-thru pep rally from 9 a.m. to noon outside of Westshore Plaza in South Tampa.

The winner of each best-of-seven Semifinal will advance to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

The NHL says all times listed are ET and subject to change.